Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
16.12.24
13:51 Uhr
282,65 Euro
+0,05
+0,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2024 08:00 Uhr
Prisma Properties AB: Prisma continues to grow with Food Folk Sverige and McDonald's - signs long lease agreement in Eksjö

Prisma Properties (publ) has signed a 20-year lease agreement with Food Folk Sverige AB, development licensee of McDonald's in Sweden, for the development of a new McDonald's restaurant in Prisma's expanding retail center in Eksjö. The total rental value amounts to SEK 28 million. Construction is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with the restaurant expected to open later in the year.

The new restaurant will be located next to established tenants such as Dollarstore, Jysk, and Jem & Fix. Earlier this year, Prisma also signed an agreement with Rusta for a new store in the area, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

McDonald's in Sweden is on an expansion journey, aiming to add 30 new restaurants over the next four years. Prisma and Food Folk Sverige are working together to identify attractive locations for McDonald's restaurants across Sweden and the Nordics.

"We are proud to once again have the opportunity to develop a McDonald's restaurant. Our collaboration is built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality. Food Folk Sverige's choice of Prisma as their partner demonstrates our ability to meet their high standards and provide attractive locations across the Nordics," says Carsten Krebs, CDO, Prisma Properties.

"We have been searching for the right location in Eksjö for a long time, and we are thrilled about this opportunity and the partnership with Prisma Properties. Now we look forward to welcoming the people of Eksjö to a top-class dining experience! McDonald's in Sweden is in the midst of a significant expansion phase. Next year, we will open ten new restaurants, with another ten planned for the following year. This means we are continuously seeking attractive locations across the country," says Markus Åberg, Head of Property & Development, Food Folk Sverige.

For more information, please contact:
Carsten Krebs, CDO Prisma Properties
carsten.krebs@prismaproperties.se
+46 73-311 89 62

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
