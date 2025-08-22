

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Japan has canceled a highly anticipated collaboration with the One Piece franchise, originally set to launch on August 29, as part of a broader review of its promotional policies.



The campaign, which planned to distribute One Piece Card Game-themed merchandise in Happy Meals, has been indefinitely postponed, the company announced on its official website. Customers will instead receive toys from previous promotions during the interim.



The decision comes in the wake of a troubled Pokémon Trading Card Game campaign earlier this summer that spiraled into chaos across McDonald's outlets nationwide. The Pokémon promotion, which featured exclusive cards and themed toys, quickly became a target for scalpers.



Stores reported mass purchases, food waste from discarded meals, and disruptions to regular operations, prompting a public apology from McDonald's. In response, the company has pledged to introduce stricter quantity limits on Happy Meal purchases and to work with online resale platforms to curb scalping.



While the cancellation disappoints fans of One Piece, the move underscores McDonald's efforts to prevent a repeat of the Pokémon frenzy. Given the immense popularity of both franchises, merchandise tied to trading card games has become a flashpoint for resale activity, forcing the fast-food giant to reassess how it manages such campaigns.



The timing also highlights One Piece's enduring cultural dominance. In 2025, the franchise continues to expand through global brand collaborations with Baskin-Robbins, Burger King, and UNIQLO, while creator Eiichiro Oda's 'Elbaf Saga' unfolds in the manga.



Still, fans eager for One Piece Happy Meal collectibles will now have to wait until McDonald's finalizes its revised promotional strategy.



