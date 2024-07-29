

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, mainly driven by the industrial sector, preliminary figures from the statistical office CSO showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.7 percent recovery in the first quarter.



'This was driven by an increase in the multinational-dominated sector of industry in the second quarter,' the agency said.



On a yearly basis, GDP decreased at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in the June quarter versus a 4.7 percent fall in the March quarter.



During the first half of this year, the overall GDP showed a decline of 3.1 percent compared with the same period in 2023.



