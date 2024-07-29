

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel has vowed retaliation for the deadly Golan Heights rocket attack that killed a dozen.



12 civilians, mainly children and teenagers, were killed in the attack on a football field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights Saturday.



Israel's security cabinet on Monday authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on how and when to respond against perpetrators of the attack.



Israel and the United States blamed Hezbollah for the attack. The Lebanese militant group denied it.



It was the deadliest attack targeting Israel since the cross-border attacks by Hamas in Israeli territory on October 7, which is feared to trigger an all-out war.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other United Nations officials have called for restraint, and warned against escalating violence in the region.



'The exchanges of fire across the Blue Line must cease immediately. All parties must comply with their obligations under international law,' the UN chief said, adding that parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701 and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities.



Meanwhile, Lufthansa has suspended flights to and from Lebanon's capital Beirut as a precautionary measure amid fears of Israeli counter attack.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX