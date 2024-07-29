Anzeige
TCL Electronics: TCL Strengthens Partnerships to Elevate Media and Entertainment Experience

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, reaffirms its dedication to sports partnerships as a cornerstone of its brand strategy. With a robust portfolio of collaborations across various sports and global events, TCL continues to enhance fan experiences and support community initiatives worldwide.

TCL's commitment to sports spans across renowned leagues, teams, and events, fostering a deep connection with sports enthusiasts globally. Partnerships include: EDG in esports, FIBA for basketball enhancement, and national football teams including Brazil, Spain, Italy, and Germany, emphasizing excellence and innovation in their respective sports.

TCL continues to give Arsenal supporters in the UK, Middle East and Africa more opportunities to engage with the club, while also increasing its expanding footprint in sport as the Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner in those markets.

These partnerships underscore TCL's commitment to sports as a powerful platform for fostering community spirit, promoting excellence, and inspiring future generations. By aligning with prestigious leagues, teams, and athletes, TCL continues to innovate and enrich the fan experience worldwide.

"We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to sports through these exciting partnerships," said Mr. Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa. "Sports transcend boundaries and unite communities, and TCL is proud to play a role in supporting athletes, leagues, and fans across the globe."

About TCL:

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading global consumer electronics brand, specialising in TVs, audio equipment, home appliances, mobile devices, and more. With a presence in over 160 markets, TCL is dedicated to innovation, quality, and enriching the lives of consumers worldwide. Learn more about TCL at www.tcl.com.

Contact Information

Sinomso Ngcepe
PR Specialist
sinomso.ngcepe@imizamo.co.za
083 950 7281

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
