TCL Introduces the TCL T6C-UK Fire TV Series with QLED 4K, HDR PRO, and Freely

TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand and the world's second-largest TV brand as well as an official sponsor of the Olympic Games, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated T6C-UK TV series. The new range offers screen sizes from 43" to 85", ensuring there is a perfect option for every home. Featuring QLED technology, 4K resolution, and an intuitive Fire TV experience, the T6C-UK series offers exceptional picture quality, seamless content access, and smart functionality.

The TCL T6C-UK series comes Freely-enabled, offering a seamless way to enjoy live and on-demand TV - all in one place and completely free. With Freely built-in, users can access their favourite streaming apps at the click of a button, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. From major channels to must-watch shows, everything is easily accessible from a single, intuitive home screen.

Powered by Fire TV, the T6C-UK series also features Alexa, allowing customers to launch apps, search for entertainment, and control smart home devices just by using their voice. And with no need for a dish, box, or aerial - just a Wi-Fi connection - set up is effortless. Simply plug in your TCL T6C-UK TV and start watching, bringing a smarter, more streamlined viewing

The TCL T6C-UK series is powered by QLED technology, offering over a billion colours and shades for lifelike picture quality. Enhanced with 4K HDR PRO and Quantum Dot technology, this range delivers superior high dynamic range performance, ensuring accurate colours and precise details. The inclusion of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ further enhances contrast and brightness, making every scene more vivid and dynamic.

Built with an HVA (High-Performance Vertical Alignment) panel, the TCL T6C-UK series provides high contrast, lower energy consumption, and a wider viewing angle, ensuring a superior visual experience from every corner of the room. This next-generation panel technology enhances depth and realism, making it ideal for movies, gaming, and sports.

For gaming enthusiasts, the TCL T6C-UK series is equipped with Game Master, featuring HDMI 2.1 and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag and optimized picture settings. The latest DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology delivers a higher refresh rate and improved game latency, with the 55", 65", 75", and 85" models offering a 120Hz Game Accelerator in Full HD resolution. Gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth motion and responsiveness, making gameplay more immersive.

The series also includes Dolby Atmos technology, providing cinematic surround sound that brings entertainment to life with incredible clarity and spatial depth. Only the 85" model comes with a built-in 2.1 Onkyo Dolby Atmos sound system, delivering deep bass and enhanced sound separation for a fully immersive home theatre setup.

Designed with a sleek, slim, bezel-less contemporary aesthetic, the TCL T6C-UK series offers a premium look that complements any home décor. With access to a vast library of streaming services, the latest HDR formats, and intuitive Fire TV, this series represents a perfect balance of performance, design, and smart entertainment.

The TCL T6C-UK series offers a range of sizes to suit different spaces and preferences and will soon be available on Amazon. Consumers can choose from the following options, with Recommended Retail Price (RRP) as listed below*:

43 inches (TCL 43 T6C-UK-UK)- £399

50 inches (TCL 50 T6C-UK-UK) - £449

55 inches (TCL 55 T6C-UK-UK) - £549

65 inches (TCL 65 T6C-UK-UK) - £749

75 inches (TCL 75 T6C-UK-UK) - £999

85 inches (TCL 85 T6C-UK-UK) - £1,299

*Final pricing is at the retailer's discretion

For more information please contact:

TCL UK Press Office

TCL@ranieri.agency

About TCL

TCL Electronics specialises in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics, including TVs, audio devices, and smart home products. Combining innovative technology with thoughtful design, TCL delivers meaningful experiences to consumers worldwide. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/uk/en

SOURCE: TCL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire