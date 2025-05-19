TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Unveils APEX Platform Innovations to Elevate Display Experiences at SID Display Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, made a commanding appearance at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global summit for the display industry. Reinforcing the strength of its APEX high-end innovation platform - built on four pillars: Amazing - Pleasant Display Experience, Protective - Reliable Vision Health, Eco-friendly - Sustainable Green and Low-carbon, X - Unlimited Future Imagination - the company unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation displays that redefine user experience, sustainability, and form factor possibilities across scenarios.
Amazing Display Experience: Elevating Visual Immersion
TCL CSOT presented a series of groundbreaking displays designed to deliver outstanding visual clarity, color precision, and immersive form factors - advancing the frontier of what users can see and feel:
- World's Highest Image Quality LCD TV Display (98")
This 98-inch large-screen LCD TV achieves cinema-grade picture quality by combining an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle with an ultra-low reflectance rate of just 0.8%. Powered by a proprietary RGB Mini-LED backlight system, it delivers a 95% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, delivering stunning color depth for a premium home theater experience.
- World's First Mass Production CUP OLED Notebook Display (14")
This 14-inch OLED panel features an industry-leading 98% screen-to-body ratio made possible through TCL CSOT's proprietary Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology. With a 4K resolution (3840×2400), 120Hz refresh rate, and full-spectrum color gamut coverage (100% DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB), it delivers professional-grade visual performance.
- World's First Ultra-Wide Color Gamut OLED Mobile Display (6.36")
With advanced OLED structural design and optimized materials, this is the world's first FMM OLED mobile display that achieves 95% BT.2020 ultra-wide color gamut coverage (CIE 1931), ensuring exceptional visual excellence for next-generation smartphones.
Protective Vision Health: Designed for Visual Wellbeing
Prioritizing eye-care, TCL CSOT introduced innovations for healthier visual experiences:
- World's First Natural-Spectrum Slim Pad Display (12.1")
This industry-first LCD tablet display replicates the full visible spectrum of natural sunlight with a 50% natural light ratio - more than double that of conventional displays. The display helps provide a more comfortable viewing experience for extended screen use.
Eco-Friendly Innovation: Driving Sustainable Display Performance
TCL CSOT showcased its continued leadership in energy-efficient design, bringing forward low-power display technologies that balance high performance with environmental responsibility:
- World's First Lowest Power Consumption PLP OLED Mobile Display (6.96")
This mobile OLED screen achieves a 45% reduction in EL power consumption through advanced panel design and a next-generation high-transmittance color filter. With full BT.2020 color gamut coverage (up to 92%) and seamless IR sensor integration, it ensures high display fidelity while extending device battery life.
- World's Lowest Power LTPO Notebook Display (14.5")
This LTPO panel transitions seamlessly from 0.3Hz to 120Hz depending on user activity. In static content scenarios, it enables a deep sleep state with power usage as low as 240mW, effectively doubling battery life.
Unlimited Future Imagination: Redefining the Possibilities of Display
Expanding the potential of visual technology beyond conventional formats, TCL CSOT continues to pioneer new paradigms in intelligent design, modularity, and spatial integration:
- World's Narrowest Splicing Dual-Curved Display (23.6")
Designed for next-generation automotive cockpits, the dual 23.6-inch Mini-LED curved displays offer a seamless 1.0mm panel-to-panel gap, with integrated local dimming zones (9589*2). A hidden wood-grain visual layer blends harmoniously with vehicle interiors, balancing functionality and aesthetics with an ultra-wide color gamut for an immersive driving interface.
APEX Innovation Platform: Enabling the Next Leap in Intelligent Display Experiences
TCL CSOT's full-spectrum showcase at SID 2025 illustrates how the APEX innovation platform is redefining what's possible across every dimension of display: stunning visual quality, trusted vision protection, low-carbon energy performance, and future-facing form innovation. APEX continues to serve as the company's blueprint for next-generation breakthroughs, enabling smarter, more sustainable, and more human-centric display solutions.
About TCL CSOT
Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688061/TCL_CSOT_showcases_APEX_platform_innovations_SID_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688062/TCL_CSOT_s_eye_care_eco_friendly_displays_prioritizing_visual_wellbeing_sustainability.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688063/TCL_CSOT_unveils_world_s_narrowest_23_6_inch_splicing_dual_curved_display.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-unveils-apex-platform-innovations-to-elevate-display-experiences-at-sid-display-week-2025-302458538.html