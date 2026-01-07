TCL CSOT Shapes a Limitless Future of Displays at CES 2026

TCL CSOT reveals a holistic product vision under its APEX philosophy, delivering industry-defining advancements in image fidelity, eye care, sustainable design, AI-driven innovation, and next-generation form factors.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), today debuted its latest range of innovative displays at CES 2026 under the theme, "A Limitless Future of Displays."

Guided by its APEX innovation philosophy-Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-friendly to Build and Use, and X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential-TCL CSOT looks beyond pure specifications to showcase holistically how display technology is evolving to set new standards of excellence and inspire future possibilities across industries.

"We are at an inflection point where display innovation must deliver smarter, healthier, more responsible experiences," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "Embracing AI to reinvigorate display manufacturing, we use AI for Display to empower eye health and sustainability, and Display for AI to create the future of display for the AI era."

'Amazing Display Experience' That Transforms Entertainment

Pushing the boundaries of visual immersion, TCL CSOT's latest displays offer unprecedented fidelity.

The HVA Ultra Infinity View TV Display (98" ) redefines home cinema with advanced RGB backlight control, featuring 18,000 backlight zones and wide BT.2020 color coverage for more vivid and layered imagery. Its low-reflection, anti-glare surface and ultra-slim narrow bezel maximize immersion for a truly cinematic experience.

redefines home cinema with advanced RGB backlight control, featuring 18,000 backlight zones and wide BT.2020 color coverage for more vivid and layered imagery. Its low-reflection, anti-glare surface and ultra-slim narrow bezel maximize immersion for a truly cinematic experience. The World's First Sliding and Multi-Curved IJP OLED Automotive Display (28") features a true RGB pixel layout and a sliding mechanism that extends from 16" to 28". The Inkjet-printed (IJP) OLED delivers outstanding performance, with an average luminous area ratio of 50-60%, while its curved design blends futuristic aesthetics with reliability, supporting over 100,000 sliding-roll operations.

Innovations That Are 'Protective of Eye Health'

Addressing the need for comfortable viewing, TCL CSOT integrates optical technologies that mimic natural light.

The World's First Natural- L ight- C ertified OLED Mobile Display (6. 8 9") uses circular polarizer technology, validated by SGS, to suppress glare and enhance contrast. It remains clear in sunlight, offering a book-like reading experience.

uses circular polarizer technology, validated by SGS, to suppress glare and enhance contrast. It remains clear in sunlight, offering a book-like reading experience. The World's First Natural Light Switchable Monitor Display (27"), SGS-certified for daylight similarity, uses a full-spectrum backlight unit and circular polarization to replicate natural light and reduce eye fatigue.

' Eco- f riendly to Build and Use' Through Intelligent Efficiency

TCL CSOT reduces environmental impact through safer materials and smarter power management.

The World's First PFAS- F ree Notebook Display (14") eliminates harmful "forever chemicals" from all components and replaces them with safe, new alternatives.

eliminates harmful "forever chemicals" from all components and replaces them with safe, new alternatives. The World's First Partitioned Frequency Division OLED Tablet Display (13.2") combines sleek design with smart power savings. Its advanced LTPO backplane runs zones at adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, cutting power use by 15% to 25%.

'X- Unlimited Imaginative Potential ' in Next-Gen Tech

TCL CSOT is developing the core technologies that will power future immersive devices.

The World's Highest PPI Real RGB G-OLED Display (2.56") features a 1512 PPI true RGB resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000,000:1 contrast, wide color gamut, and OLED's inherent advantages of microsecond-level response time, delivering smooth, lifelike performance essential for XR devices.

features a 1512 PPI true RGB resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000,000:1 contrast, wide color gamut, and OLED's inherent advantages of microsecond-level response time, delivering smooth, lifelike performance essential for XR devices. The World's Highest-Res Single-Chip Full-Color Si-Micro LED Display (0.28") offers 1280 x 720 resolution at 5131 PPI on a silicon substrate. With self-emissive Micro LED brightness, contrast, and wide color gamut, it enables retina-grade visuals for lightweight AR glasses and ultra-slim VR devices.

TCL CSOT also introduced the World's First Real Stripe RGB IJP OLED Mobile Display (5.65"), which leverages IJP technology to achieve 390 PPI resolution, with a diamond-like pixel arrangement equivalent to 490 PPI.

AI + Display: Building a Differentiated Innovation System

TCL CSOT is advancing a strategy of "AI for Display" and "Displays for AI." With X-Intelligence 3.0, the industry's first large AI model specifically for display technology, the company has improved product issue analysis by 20% and materials development by 30%. Displays are becoming the visual interface of AI devices, with TCL CSOT driving low-power design across smartphones, tablets, and PCs through LTPO backplane optimizations and adaptive features.

Through this showcase, TCL CSOT cements its position as architect of the future display landscape. By integrating cutting-edge engineering with human-centric design, the company collaborates with partners worldwide to realize a smarter, healthier, limitless visual future.

For future updates, please visit TCL CSOT's LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chinastaroptoelectronicstechnology/

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856231/Jun_Zhao_Senior_Vice_President_TCL_Technology_CEO_TCL_CSOT.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856232/Innovative_display_products_showcased_multiple_categories_APEX_philosophy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856233/World_s_First_Sliding_Multi_Curved_IJP_OLED_Automotive_Display__28.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856234/World_s_First_Real_Stripe_RGB_IJP_OLED_Mobile_Display__5.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-shapes-a-limitless-future-of-displays-at-ces-2026-302654993.html