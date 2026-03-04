TCL CSOT Shapes a "Beyond Limits" Future for Displays at MWC 2026

World-First Super Pixel, Inkjet-printed OLED, and a Full Portfolio of APEX-Driven Innovations Set New Performance Standards

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies and TCL Technology subsidiary, debuts its next-generation display innovation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Under the theme "Super Pixel Beyond Limits," the company debuts its Super Pixel technology alongside major Inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED) advancements and a full portfolio of next-generation displays. These innovations reflect the APEX philosophy, prioritizing human-centric benefits and sustainability over pure specifications to inspire future possibilities.

"The APEX philosophy is our compass, guiding us to create visually stunning, healthier, more sustainable technologies," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "Advancements like Super Pixel and IJP OLED aren't just single-component improvements; they represent a fundamental shift toward manufacturing stunning, flexible, and efficient displays."

Super Pixel: Pushing Display Performance Beyond Limits

Taking center stage is Super Pixel, designed to redefine core display performance. By fundamentally re-engineering the pixel arrangement, it delivers three key benefits addressing modern user demands. It achieves High Clarity, producing sharper images by increasing sub-pixel density by approximately 1.8%; Smart Power Use, reducing energy consumption by up to 25% without compromising quality; and Rapid Refresh, enabling refresh rates up to 40% to ensure smooth motion across everyday applications.

This debuts in world-first mobile displays: the World's First Super Pixel High-Clarity Mobile Display (6.9"), the World's Lowest-power Consumption Super Pixel Mobile Display (6.9"), and the World's First Super Pixel High Refresh Rate Mobile Display (6.9").

IJP OLED: Pioneering Next-Generation Display Manufacturing

Building on over a decade of leadership, TCL CSOT showcases transformative IJP OLED advancements that simplify production, reduce costs, and unlock new performance levels. Scalable to various panel sizes, IJP OLED ensures superior clarity and power efficiency. This was reinforced last year when TCL CSOT began building the world's first 8.6-generation IJP OLED production line (t8).

The World's First Ultra-thin Rigid IJP OLED Notebook Display (14") is 0.77 mm thick and weighs under 77 grams-50% lighter than conventional alternatives, eliminating standard display bulk, and offering unprecedented comfort.

The World's First Foldable & Portable IJP OLED Monitor Display (28") features a revolutionary tri-fold design transforming a compact 16-inch device into a 28-inch ultra-wide screen. With an ultra-slim 4.48 mm unfolded thickness and a tight 1.8 mm folding radius, it is highly portable. The world's largest waterdrop hinge enables seamless transitions between horizontal, vertical, and folded modes, alongside multi-angle hovering. An integrated rear stand ensures stable placement anywhere.

The World's First Real Stripe RGB IJP OLED Mobile Display (5.65") achieves a 390 PPI resolution, yielding a diamond-like pixel arrangement at 490 PPI, surpassing mainstream flagship displays. This high-precision OLED printing, featuring a Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement, ensures flawless fine-text rendering and delivers a more refined, true-to-life visual experience. This demonstrates TCL CSOT's capability to manufacture high-end IJP OLED products across all formats.

The APEX Philosophy: The Ultimate Display-Innovation Framework

These advancements come together under the APEX philosophy-a roadmap built on four human-centric pillars:

A: Amazing Display Experience - World's Brightest OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): With 15,000 nits peak brightness, this display remains readable in direct sunlight. Integrating PLP 4.0, tandem technologies, and advanced tuning, the 1.5K panel delivers unmatched contrast and luminous efficiency.

P: Protective of Eye Health - World's First Natural-light-certified OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): Second-generation circular polarizer technology suppresses glare and enhances contrast. Clearly visible even through sunglasses, it offers a book-like reading experience. Achieving over 95% ellipticity at 550 nm, it mimics natural light to improve uniformity and alleviate visual fatigue.

E: Eco-Friendly to Build and Use - World's Lowest-power Consumption OLED Mobile Display (6.9"): Using a tandem light-emitting structure and Polarizer-Less Process (PLP), it achieves a 45% reduction in power consumption. Featuring a 1224×2992 resolution and adaptive 1-144Hz refresh rate, its updated microstructure creates a seamless pure-black appearance, eliminating visual distinction between the infrared touch (IR) and active display (AA) areas for a true-to-life color experience.

X: X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential - World's Smallest Si-Micro LED Display (0.05"): Ideal for compact AR glasses, it features a 256×86 resolution, 5,080 PPI pixel density and over 4 million nits peak brightness for exceptionally fine visuals. Its single-color green configuration and 5-micrometer pixel pitch ensure high picture coherence, while a low-power CMOS backplane keeps consumption below 10mW, extending battery life.

