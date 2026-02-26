TCL CSOT First to Unveil Super Pixel Technology at MWC 2026 Pushing the Future of Displays Beyond Limits

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), is setting the tone for the industry ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Under the theme "Super Pixel Beyond Limits", TCL CSOT will debut its groundbreaking Super Pixel technology on the global stage, alongside a spectrum of future-shaping products including advanced FMM OLED, Inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED) and MLED applications. Guided by its core APEX philosophy, the company is delivering immersive, sustainable, next-generation experiences across smartphones, tablets, notebooks, monitors, and beyond.

Introducing Super Pixel: Seeing Beyond Limits

At the forefront of TCL CSOT's showcase is Super Pixel technology, an innovation poised to redefine next-generation display performance. It delivers a powerful trifecta of benefits:

High Clarity: Achieves sharpness comparable to WQHD SPR. By increasing sub-pixel quantity by approximately 1.8%, it renders images that are more accurate, clear, and finely detailed.

Achieves sharpness comparable to WQHD SPR. By increasing sub-pixel quantity by approximately 1.8%, it renders images that are more accurate, clear, and finely detailed. Smart Power Use: Optimized data processing reduces power consumption by up to 25% while maintaining image quality.

Optimized data processing reduces power consumption by up to 25% while maintaining image quality. Rapid Refresh: Leveraging a Real RGB pixel layout, Super Pixel requires less bandwidth than SPR, enabling refresh rates up to 40% higher.

IJP OLED: The Next Generation of Display Across all Sizes and Forms

TCL CSOT has been leading IJP OLED innovation for more than a decade, pioneering breakthroughs that simplify production, reduce costs, and unlock new levels of performance. The company began construction of the world's first 8.6-generation IJP OLED production line (t8) last year, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation AMOLED manufacturing and enabling scalable adoption across all display formats.

IJP OLED delivers significant advantages that are reshaping the display industry:

Process Advantages: Reduces reliance on complex vacuum procedures and flexibly adapts to different panel sizes through scalable printhead configurations.

Reduces reliance on complex vacuum procedures and flexibly adapts to different panel sizes through scalable printhead configurations. Image Quality: Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement ensures superior clarity and color accuracy.

Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement ensures superior clarity and color accuracy. Power Optimization: By creating larger emission areas (50-60%), the technology improves luminous efficiency and lowers overall power consumption.

At MWC, the company will demonstrate how its innovations enable high-precision manufacturing across a comprehensive product portfolio, showcasing its evolution from technology leadership to broader ecosystem leadership.

The APEX Philosophy: A Framework for Innovation

All TCL CSOT's advancements are unified under the APEX philosophy.

Amazing Display Experience: Delivering immersive, fluid, and vibrant visuals with industry-leading features such as the world's narrowest bezels and highest brightness levels.

Delivering immersive, fluid, and vibrant visuals with industry-leading features such as the world's narrowest bezels and highest brightness levels. Protective of Eye Health: Introducing natural light eye-care technologies that redefine screen comfort.

Introducing natural light eye-care technologies that redefine screen comfort. Eco-Friendly to Build and Use: OLED technology enhances image quality while significantly reducing energy consumption, advancing mobile displays toward greater efficiency and sustainability.

OLED technology enhances image quality while significantly reducing energy consumption, advancing mobile displays toward greater efficiency and sustainability. X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential: Cutting-edge XR products explore future display forms and unlock new immersive possibilities.

Visit TCL CSOT at MWC 2026

TCL CSOT invites all MWC 2026 attendees, industry partners, and media to visit its booth to experience these trailblazing technologies.

Event: Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 Date: March 2-5, 2026

March 2-5, 2026 Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain Booth: Hall 2 Stand 2M30

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

