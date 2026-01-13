TCL Communication: TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Achieves Multiple Awards at CES and Launches Pre-sale, Redefining the E-Note Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER, an e-note device featuring TCL's revolutionary NXTPAPER display technology, became a major highlight with its exceptional paper-like visual experience and innovative productivity features. The device garnered multiple prestigious industry awards and received an enthusiastic market response.

Breakthrough Display Technology Leading Paper-Like Visual Innovation

Building on TCL's revolutionary NXTPAPER technology, the Note A1 features an NXTPAPER Pure display with 3A Crystal Shield Glass, delivering a paper-like viewing experience and smooth 120Hz responsiveness. The included T-Pen Pro stylus replicates the feel of pen on paper with ultra-low latency and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. Enhanced by AI tools such as handwriting recognition, translation, and summarization, it significantly boosts efficiency in note-taking, creation, and sharing-redefining productivity for the modern e-note. At CES, TÜV Rheinland also presented official certifications on-site, awarding the display its Paper-Like Display, Flicker-Free, and Reflection-Free certifications, along with the Pencil-like Writing certification for the stylus.

High Acclaim from Global Media and Institutions

During CES, the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER attracted widespread attention and was honored with awards from several influential global media outlets and industry institutions. These included multiple "Best of CES" recognitions from international tech publications, the Microsoft AI Innovation Award for its AI technology integration, and the Global Top Brands - Smart Interactions Technology Innovation Award for its leadership in human-computer interaction.

Attendees who experienced the device firsthand also praised its paper-like display, fluid writing experience, and powerful AI features.

Pre-sale Launch Meets With Overwhelming Market Response

The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER officially launched its pre-sale on Kickstarter on January 6th. The first day was a tremendous success, securing support from over 1,400 backers, demonstrating strong market anticipation and recognition for this revolutionary e-note product.

For more information and product support, please visit: https://bit.ly/48U3z4x

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company, committed to delivering a smarter and healthier life to consumers worldwide through continuous product innovation and enhanced user experience. NXTPAPER technology is a key achievement of TCL's ongoing research and development in display and eye-comfort.

