WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 08:37
1,300 Euro
-1,14 % -0,015
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Communication: TCL Unveils New Tablet Lineup at MWC 2026

Expanding Portfolio to Meet the Needs of Every User - from Focused Productivity to Immersive Entertainment

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, TCL introduces a comprehensive tablet lineup designed to support a range of modern digital lifestyles.

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER

Leading the Productivity Segment

The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER follows its award-winning debut at CES with a showcase at MWC. As TCL's first NXTPAPER e-note, it delivers a paper-like visual experience powered by NXTPAPER Pure display technology with 3A Crystal Shield Glass. Paired with the T-Pen Pro featuring ultra-low latency and 8,192 pressure levels, it closely replicates natural handwriting. Integrated AI tools further enhance note-taking and content organization, creating a focused digital workspace for professionals, students, and creators.

Immersive Entertainment on the Go

The TCL TAB A1 Plus features a large 12.2-inch 2.4K display powered by TCL CSOT technology. Leveraging TCL's display expertise, it reproduces vibrant colors and precise contrast, delivering expansive visuals with sharp detail and clarity. The smooth 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling, seamless transitions, and more responsive gameplay-making fast-moving content feel natural and comfortable.

Quad speakers enhance the experience with fuller, more dynamic sound, creating balanced audiovisual performance. Together, these features make streaming more engaging and lifelike, delivering richer visuals and smoother motion.

Beyond its display performance, the TCL TAB A1 Plus features a premium full metal unibody design, combining durability and portability within a minimalist, streamlined aesthetic.

It also integrates intelligent AI capabilities into everyday use. Google Gemini serves as a personal AI assistant for real-time task support, while Circle to Search enables instant discovery by simply circling on the screen. Built-in tools such as Writing Assist and Text Assist enhance productivity and streamline daily workflows, making interactions smarter and more efficient.

A refined system UI enhances smoothness and responsiveness. The new Magic Hub saves content in one place for quick access, while Large Folders improve organization. Faster activation of split screen and floating windows simplifies multitasking, delivering a more seamless and intuitive user experience.

Together, these devices reflect TCL's continued commitment to a comprehensive tablet portfolio-supporting deeper focus, immersive entertainment, and smarter everyday productivity.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets, and connected devices. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL TAB A1 Plus

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922849/PR_image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922850/TCL_TAB_A1_Plus_display_PR_image_20260228.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-unveils-new-tablet-lineup-at-mwc-2026-302700241.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
