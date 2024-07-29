American Airlines Named Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion for Ninth Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / American Airlines has received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and was named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2024 for the ninth consecutive year. The DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best place to work for disability inclusion and to achieve a top score on the Disability Equality Index," said Cedric Rockamore, American's Chief Diversity Officer. "This recognition reaffirms our steadfast commitment to fostering an environment where people from all backgrounds and abilities feel welcomed, valued and celebrated. We are committed to building and nurturing an environment where our team members of all abilities feel empowered to thrive."

The DEI was launched in 2015 in the United States as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. By completing the DEI, companies can demonstrate their commitment to disability inclusion and equality, as well as broader social issues.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Globally, people with disabilities represent 1.3 billion individuals. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and other demographics.

Learn more about the DEI at disabilityin.org.

The Disability Equality Index has become the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs, and is now trusted by more than 70% of the United States Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500. Such companies must increasingly consider how emerging global reporting directives and stakeholder expectations surrounding social and corporate governance factors impact their operational, cultural, reputational and financial performance.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year.

Findings from a two-year Global Disability Equality Index pilot informed the launch of a scored benchmark that opened in 2024 to seven new countries in addition to the United States. These include: Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index has grown nearly 7x since 2015, expanding from 80 companies in its first year to 542 in 2024. Collectively, the 2024 edition received 753 submissions spanning the eight benchmarked countries.

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

