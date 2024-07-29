The solar array installed by Iberdrola consists of 300 FuturaSun solar panels, which have been chromatically integrated into the two largest roofs of the Frank Gehry building. The PV system will allow for annual self-consumption of 80 MWh. From pv magazine Spain The 80 kW photovoltaic installation at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, which began in January, consists of 300 solar panels and will enable annual self-consumption of 80 MWh and a saving of around 5% in the museum's electricity consumption, providing an average of 30% of the total electricity demand of the building - enough to cover the ...

