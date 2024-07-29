Paramount Veterans Network Receives 2024 DAV Patriot Employer Special Recognition Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / The Paramount Veterans Network receives the 2024 DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Patriot Employer Special Recognition award for Excellence in Community Support. This national-level honor shows our unique commitment to honoring the sacrifices of our nation's heroes.

"The Paramount VetNet Veteran Immersion Program (VIP) was created to fill a gap within media interest and military career transition. Thousands of veterans transition out of the military every year, many of whom have a college degree, and want to work in media. The VIP program supports those who are interested in media while immersing them in the experience of what it is like to work in the field, along with many opportunities of support, such as, networking with the best in the business. We are incredibly proud of the program and the impact it has had on our veterans and military family members!," says Betty Diaz, Director of Programs & Operations, Paramount Veterans Network

"The Paramount VetNet Veteran Immersion Program (VIP) helped with the practicalities of job searching, including resume writing and interview preparation. It provided real-world connections to job opportunities and resources that I would not have been aware of or had access to otherwise. The chance to do internships and work placements through the program gave me direct experience in media roles, which significantly eased my transition. The Veteran Immersion Program has been a lifeline during my military transition, offering both practical assistance and emotional support. I am incredibly grateful for the skills, opportunities, and community it provided me with," says Torrin Fields, Army Veteran, Paramount Streaming

Please join the Paramount Veterans Network in celebrating this esteemed honor. Paramount expresses a deep honor to and would like to thank the VetNet leadership team, members, and their families for their tremendous support and engagement! Thank you!

