

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hulu + Live TV has notified its customers that the company no longer has streaming rights of the NASA channel.



'We wanted to let you know as of 8/28/2024, Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute the Nasa channel that was previously included with your Live TV plan,' Hulu explained in an email.



'You still have access to 95+ live channels for your favorite sports, news, and entertainment.'



NASA TV is the space company's official channel to broadcast live events, mission updates, news briefing, original documentaries, and other significant videos.



Several fans of the NASA channel shared their disappointment on social media sites.



'That's unfortunate, I love watching space/science content', a fan posted on Reddit, as per The U.S. Sun.



