LM Pay S.A., the lending fintech specializing in financing medical treatment held its Ordinary Shareholder General Meeting (SGM) on 22 July 2024 in Warsaw. The meeting was officially opened by Jakub Czarzasty, the President of the Management Board of LM Pay S.A.

During the SGM, the shareholders reviewed and approved, through appropriate resolutions, the Company's financial statements along with the auditor's opinion, the Management Board's report on the Company's activities, and the Supervisory Board's report for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

The shareholders granted discharge of duties for the financial year 2023 to the members of the Management Board, including Jakub Czarzasty - President of the Management Board, and Slawomir Bielec - Member of the Management Board.

Furthermore, resolutions were adopted granting discharge of duties for the year 2023 to the members of the Supervisory Board: Marcin Garlinski, Ryszard Bartkowiak, and Pawel Swierczek.

For further information, please contact:

LM Pay S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Lechicka 23A

01-156 Warsaw

Poland

Investor Relations

+48 881 780 994

investorts@lmpay.pl

