

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers found that plant-based diet might help people to age slowly, according to a study published in BMC Medicine.



For the study, researchers of Stanford University and TruDiagnostic observed 21 pairs of identical twins, who consumed either vegan or omnivorous diet for eight weeks.



The team found that participants who followed vegan diet showed a significant decrease in 'epigenetic age', a measure to determine biological age based on DNA modifications, known as DNA methylation.



'This research shows us that certain markers in our DNA, known as epigenetic biomarkers, can give us valuable information about how our diet affects our body at the cellular level,' Varun Dwaraka, head of bioinformatics at TruDiagnostic, told Technology Networks.



'Essentially, this means that by studying these markers, we can better understand how different foods influence our aging process. This insight opens up possibilities for customizing diets in a way that might help people stay healthy and age better, tailoring eating habits according to how someone's body specifically reacts to different foods.'



The vegan group also showed decline in ages of their hearts, livers, and inflammatory and metabolic systems.



However, an analysis of participants' total number of stem cell replication cycles, showed no significant differences between the two groups.



Nevertheless, the scientists found that the vegan group benefited from the slow aging due to the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory content in their diet.



Researchers noted, 'Future research utilizing a long-term, well-controlled study design will further highlight the complex relationships between diet, epigenetics, and health outcomes such as weight loss, while emphasizing the importance of proper nutrient supplementation in vegan diets.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX