

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off last week, attracting a large number of people to the city, which has raised concerns about the spread of dengue fever.



'It's true the Olympic Games are a critical moment. We are prioritizing our surveillance in places that will host large gatherings. This is where risk of transmission is highest,' Cecile Somarriba, director of health monitoring and safety at the Greater Paris Regional Health Agency, told The Telegraph, as per Euro News.



According to the officials, 'dengue detectives' were deployed ahead of the Olympics to keep a check on the population of Asian tiger mosquitoes. Also, 526 nesting traps were set to check the presence of mosquitoes.



Dengue viruses are mainly spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which causes symptoms such as high fever, aches, nausea, vomiting, and rash.



Typically, the symptoms start appearing within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito.



To avoid the fever, the World Health Organization recommends people to wear protective clothing, use mosquito repellents, and control entry of mosquitoes in indoors.



In case the fever occurs, people should take rest, stay hydrated, take acetaminophen, and seek assistance of a healthcare provider, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



