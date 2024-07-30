

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see June figures for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to sink 2.3 percent on month after rising 5.5 percent in May.



Japan will release June fata for unemployment; the jobless rate (2.6 percent) and the jobs-to-applicant ration (1.24) are both expected to be unchanged.



Singapore will see Q2 numbers for unemployment; in the three months prior, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.



