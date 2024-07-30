

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German maker of high-tech polymer materials, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net loss was 72 million euros, compared to previous year's net income of 46 million euros.



EBITDA at Group level fell 16.9 percent to 320 million euros from previous year's 385 million euros. The company noted that lower raw material prices only partially offset the demand-related decline in average sales prices.



Group sales remained stable at 3.7 billion euros due to the fact that selling price levels were lower for demand-related reasons.



Covestro said it increased its volumes sold, in particular in the APAC and EMLA regions, year on year in the second quarter.



Looking ahead, Covestro said it continues to expect challenging economic conditions in the remainder of the year.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates EBITDA to be 250 million euros to 350 million euros.



For fiscal 2024, Covestro has narrowed its guidance for EBITDA to between 1 billion euros and 1.4 billion euros, compared to previously expected between 1 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX