

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF.PK), a German supplier of lubrication solutions, reported that its earnings after tax for the first half of 2024 rose 10% to 155 million euros from the prior year's 141 million euros, with earning per ordinary share improving to 1.17 euros from 1.03 euros last year.



EBIT improved by 9% to 218 million euros from the prior year.



But sales revenues for the period declined 3% year-over-year to 1.764 billion euros due to price adjustments and negative currency effects.



Looking ahead for 2024, the company still expects EBIT to be around 430 million euros and sales revenue of around 3.6 billion euros.



The company continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.



