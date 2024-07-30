

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy NV (SAE1.F), an online pharmacy, Tuesday reported total sales of 561 million euros for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than 420 million euros in the comparable quarter last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased to 14.1 million euros from 10.6 million euros a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA grew to 15 million euros from 13.3 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect total sales to grow 30 percent-40 percent to 2.3 billion euros- 2.5 billion euros for fiscal 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX