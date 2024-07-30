

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, on Tuesday reported a decline in net profit for the first-half, reflecting a fall in revenue due to reduced volumes in all Group areas.



For the six-month period to June, the company posted a net profit of 574.3 million euros or 3.16 euro per share, lesser than 718.7 million euros or 3.86 euros, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding the additional ordinary result, profit, however increased to 778 million euros or 4.28 euros, from previous year's 678 million euros 3.64 euros in 2023.



Additional, ordinary result was negative 203.9 million euros, compared with positive 40.2 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes stood at 998.5 million euros as against previous year's 1.229 billion euros.



Result from current operations before depreciation and amortization or RCOBD was 1.828 billion euros, higher than 1.786 billion euros a year ago.



Result from current operations improved to 1.202 billion euros from 1.188 billion euros in 2023.



Revenue was 9.993 billion euros, down from previous year's 10.472 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has reaffirmed its guidance for the result from current operations or RCO of 3 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros, while ROIC is anticipated to be around 10 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX