VusionGroup: Implementation of a share buyback program

VusionGroup ("The Group") has decided to launch a share buyback program and as part of its implementation, the Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a share buyback mandate for a maximum amount of €5 million, starting July 30, 2024, and up to August 9, 2024.

The shares bought back will be used to cover the Group's employee performance share plans.

This share buyback program is implemented pursuant to the delegation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2024, under the 14th resolution.

The description of the share buyback program is detailed in section 7.6 (Share Buyback Program - number of shares and percentage of capital held by the Company as of December 31, 2023) of the Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Information related to transactions on its own shares by VusionGroup under the share buyback program will be disclosed on the Group's website https://investor.vusion.com/

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com



Financial Calendar 2024

September 12, 2024: H1 2024 Results

October 28, 2024: Q3 2024 Sales

