Leading Pharmacy Chain Dr. Max Partners with VusionGroup for Advanced Store Digitalization across Europe

Dr. Max will implement VusionGroup's cutting-edge solutions in 1,000 stores across 6 countries: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Italy, Serbia, and Poland.

April 15, 2025 - VusionGroup (VU- FR0010282822), the global leader in digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new roll-out with Dr. Max, one of the leading pharmacy chains in Europe, to deploy its state-of-the-art solutions throughout their stores across Europe.

Dr. Max selected the VusionGroup solutions to digitalize their locations and create a connected store experience for both associates and customers. The leading pharmacy chain will benefit from the technology developed by the Group to increase sales and operational efficiency, while fostering a better experience for consumers.

"VusionGroup's innovative solutions help us simplify and modernize how our pharmacies operate - from daily workflows to the way we engage with customers and patients. This partnership supports our ambition to lead the digital transformation of pharmacy care while reinforcing our strong position across Europe", comments Branislav Chmela, Group Retail Operation Officer , Dr. Max. "By combining greater efficiency with smarter tools, we're creating more space for our pharmacists to focus on what truly matters - providing personal, professional care."

Dr Max's adoption of VusionGroup's advanced solutions marks a major step forward in digitalizing the pharmacy environment to better serve both customers and patients. With VusionCloud, pricing and promotional updates will be centrally managed and fully automated, reducing the need for manual tasks at the pharmacy level. This will allow pharmacy teams to focus more on professional care and meaningful customer interactions. At the same time, VusionCloud will provide Dr. Max with powerful tools to seamlessly manage and monitor its in-store connected devices, ensuring smoother daily operations and greater overall efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Max, the second-largest pharmacy chain in Europe, to support their digital transformation journey. The pharmacy sector is a pivotal focus of our strategic plan, as it strengthens our presence in Central and Eastern Europe. This collaboration underscores our commitment to transforming physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets across EMEA," comments Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, VusionGroup.

The roll-out of VusionGroup's solutions at Dr. Max has already begun in 220 of its stores, and the target date for completion has been set for the end of 2026. Dr. Max will also benefit from the seamless integration of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) into the existing Cisco-Meraki wireless infrastructure across all its stores. Additionally, VusionGroup will be assisted by its value-added partner S&K that will support implementation and key technical services locally.

About Dr. Max

Dr. Max Group is the leading Central European pharmacy chain and one of the largest in Europe, committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality across the continent. With a presence in 17 countries, over 3,000 pharmacies, and a team of 20,000 professionals, the group serves millions of customers by offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, expert advice, and personalized care. Founded in 2004 and owned by Penta Investments, Dr. Max has grown rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, becoming the second-largest pharmacy group in Europe.

Beyond retail, the company operates an extensive e-shop with more than 30,000 products, as well as wholesale distribution, private label development, and healthcare services, ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience. Dr. Max prioritizes innovation and customer-centric solutions, continuously adapting to meet evolving healthcare needs. With a strong commitment to affordability and quality, the company provides accessible medicines and value-driven healthcare solutions, reinforcing its mission to be the first choice when it comes to care. www.drmax.eu

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.FP - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

