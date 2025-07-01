VusionGroup: Increase of VusionGroup share capital and free float following the exercise of warrants and the sale of VusionGroup shares by Walmart

On 30 June 2025, Walmart Inc. sold 650,000 VusionGroup shares through an accelerated private placement.

The shares sold have been issued further to the exercise of 650,000 warrants convertible into new shares of the Company subscribed by Walmart Inc. in June 2023 as part of the commercial agreement between VusionGroup and Walmart Inc. signed in 2023[1], which was extended in December 2024 to roll out across the entire Walmart United States store fleet. This share sale by Walmart is part of its strategy for monetizing its investment in the Company over time.

Further to this transaction, Walmart Inc. retains 1,111,200 warrants that may give access to a total of approx. 6.5 % of the share capital[2] of VusionGroup, subject to certain conditions.

Following this transaction, the share capital of VusionGroup will amount to 16,721,708 ordinary shares and VusionGroup's free float is thus increased 2 points. This transaction increases the Group's cash position by €72.8 million.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO of VusionGroup, said: "The deployment of our EdgeSense technology is progressing according to plan, with over 1,000 stores already operational and the pace accelerating to complete the rollout across the entire U.S. store network within the next two years. The solution is delivering tangible benefits, optimizing numerous processes in Walmart stores while enhancing the customer experience. In parallel with this deployment, other innovation projects are also underway.

As part of this commercial agreement, Walmart already had the option to subscribe up to 1 million VusionGroup shares and has chosen to partially exercise this option by subscribing to and selling 650,000 shares on the market. This transaction brings several benefits to VusionGroup: increasing the free float to improve liquidity and attract new investors, while also sending a clear signal to our clients and prospects that VusionGroup remains an independent technology partner."

On the occasion of this transaction, Greg Cathey, Walmart Senior Vice President of Transformation and Innovation commented: "Our relationship with VusionGroup is important to our digital transformation. VusionGroup's technology is active in more than 1,000 of our stores today. Digital shelf labels simplify the daily activities of our store teams while providing a better shopping experience for our customers. As part of the management of our position, we are exercising a portion of our VusionGroup warrant holdings and selling the underlying shares through an Accelerated Bookbuilding. We will keep an equity stake in the company through our remaining warrants. We look forward to continuing our relationship with VusionGroup."

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, assumptions, and information about VusionGroup's financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "have the objective", "intend to", "plan", "result in", "should", and other similar expressions. It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives, forward-looking statements, assumptions and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that arise in the future. No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information. These forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements, assumptions and information (including on objectives) may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by VusionGroup. In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the inflation and geopolitical risks on VusionGroup's business and results cannot be accurately assessed. Therefore, any assessments, any assumptions and, more generally, any figures presented in this press release will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive. Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect VusionGroup's business is set forth in the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed on 30 April 2025, under number D.25-0355 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on VusionGroup's website (www.vusion.com). In addition, such forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980. VusionGroup has no intention and does not undertake to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities of VusionGroup, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in or from any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The distribution, publication or release of this press release or any information contained therein or relating thereto may be prohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release or information comes are required to inform themselves of and to observe these restrictions. Non-compliance with these restrictions may result in the violation of legal restrictions in such jurisdictions. VusionGroup does not accept any liability to any person in relation to the distribution of such press release or information

[1] See VusionGroup press release of April 27, 2023

[2] On a diluted basis following the exercise by Walmart Inc. of the share warrants mentioned in this press release.

