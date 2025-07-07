Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 14:21
249,60 Euro
+0,08 % +0,20
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSIONGROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSIONGROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
249,00251,4018:59
249,00251,6018:58
07.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
VusionGroup - Half-year review of the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VusionGroup to BNP Paribas, on the settlement date of June 30, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 1,678 VusionGroup shares
  • €3,401,026

During the 1st half of 2025, a total of:

  • For purchase, 149,296 shares, for an amount of €28,702,346 (1926 transactions).
  • For sale, 158,618 shares, for an amount of €30,625,950 (2947 transactions).

It is recalled that on 31/01/2025, the day before the start of the interventions, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 11,550 VusionGroup shares
  • €1,305,487

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: France: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x3CeZ52ck5qdyJ6bZ8lqb5eUZ5lmlmKUbGeXmGFsZZeXZ51gxZtkapeXZnJjnW5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92899-vusiongroup_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
