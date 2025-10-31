VusionGroup announces a strategic partnership with DM to accelerate store digitalization with the EdgeSense platform

October 31, 2025 - VusionGroup, the global leader in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, announces a strategic partnership with DM, Germany's leading drugstore retailer, to deploy the innovative EdgeSense digital shelf platform, that integrates centralized communication, localization and connectivity as part of a phased rollout. This strategic initiative marks a significant step in DM's digital transformation, designed to create added value for customers, store associates, and overall operations.

Powered by advanced IoT, Data, Computer Vision, and AI technologies, EdgeSense supports DM in streamlining processes, reducing operational complexity, and improving efficiency and the customer experience over time.

DM store associates will benefit from simplified daily tasks, including faster and more accurate product identification during order fulfillment, thanks to EdgeSense rollout. By leveraging intuitive shelf indicators such as LED guidance (pick-to-light), store employees can complete routine operations in less time, enabling them to focus on delivering the best service possible and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, EdgeSense empowers DM associates with instant access to detailed product information through digital labels and mobile devices interactions. This capability enables store employees to respond quickly to customer inquiries, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Approximately 70 stores are planned in the current phase, with around 20 stores already live to date, and additional deployments scheduled.

Roman Melcher, CIO of DM and Managing Director of DMTECH, stated: "Our partnership with VusionGroup is rooted in a spirit of close collaboration. Together, we are exploring and developing use cases and digital solutions that accelerate our strategic transformation. This cooperation enables us to move forward in our digital journey while contributing to innovations that benefit both our teams and our customers."

Andreas Rössl, Group CTO of VusionGroup, commented: "We are proud to support DM's ambitious digital transformation. EdgeSense enables retailers to unlock new efficiencies, improve customer interactions, and achieve measurable operational improvements. This collaboration further underscores the value of intelligent digital solutions in shaping the future of commerce."

"We are honored to partner with DM, one of Europe's most admired and forward-thinking retailers" added Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA of VusionGroup. "This collaboration marks another milestone in our expansion into new retail verticals and strengthens our position across the key DACH and CEE regions. It is a significant step forward in the execution of our Vusion 2027 strategic plan, as we continue to enable leading retailers to accelerate their digital transformation."

This deployment reinforces DM's position as an industry leader in retail innovation and highlights VusionGroup's ongoing commitment to driving the transformation of physical stores through cutting-edge digital technologies.

About DM

DM-drogerie markt employs more than 93,000 people in around 4,200 stores across Europe. In 14 European countries, DM generated sales of €19.19 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year. In the past fiscal year, more than 63,600 DM employees in Germany generated sales of €13.27 billion. In 2025, customers once again voted DM the most popular drugstore in the Kundenmonitor consumer survey. In the nationwide employee survey conducted by stern magazine and the online market research platform statista on "Germany's Top Employers 2025," DM was voted number one. DM is constantly working to fulfill its responsibility for sustainable development. This commitment was recognized in 2023 with first place in the German Sustainability Award in the category "Companies: Consumer Goods Retail 2024." You can gain an insight into the diverse sustainability activities in the various areas in our "Sustainability Report."

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consists of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: France: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5lqacWXZ5iXlp2cZZmbl2SZmGdlm2PJaGXKlGicaMucZ2uTm5tnmpzGZnJlnmVo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94902-vusiongroup_dm_pr_2025.pdf