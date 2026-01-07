VusionGroup Becomes Vusion

Unveiling the AI-Native Foundation for the Next Decade of Retail

VusionGroup (Euronext: VU, FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced that it has simplified the VusionGroup brand name and has adopted just: Vusion as its new company and brand name.¹

Physical stores remain at the heart of commerce, yet they have long operated without the real-time intelligence that shoppers, associates and business models increasingly require. At the same time, consumer expectations have shifted toward immediacy, clarity, and personalized guidance. Retailers are entering a new era in which stores must become more intuitive, more responsive, and more adaptive.

For more than three decades, Vusion has helped retailers modernize at scale, deploying over 600 million IoT devices across 60,000 stores and partnering with more than half of the world's Top 100 retailers. This unique footprint gives Vusion an unparalleled understanding of how stores operate and what they need to become the digital and omnichannel assets merchants can leverage.

Vusion brings together the company's mission to enable a more positive, human-centered commerce with a new generation of intelligent technologies designed to give stores the awareness and responsiveness this new era requires. With Vusion, stores become environments that continuously sense, learn and act, powered by AI at their core.

Today, retailers run Vusion not only to automate pricing, but to execute high-performance store-driven e-Commerce, improve shelf accuracy and planogram compliance through next gen digital shelf systems, computer vision and AI, activate in-store digital retail media, and optimize store-wide operations with more precise, data-driven execution. This evolution marks the transition from connected stores to truly AI-native storesTM.

"Retail is entering its AI-native and intelligent age," said Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion. "Vusion empowers retailers, associates, brands, and shoppers, transforming how stores operate, decisions are made, and experiences are delivered. By harnessing this intelligence, we are driving performance, efficiency, and more connected experiences. We are proud of how far we have come, thanks to our teams, partners and customers across the world. We are thrilled to be opening this revolutionary new chapter with them."

A new technology backbone for the AI-native storeTM

Vusion delivers an integrated ecosystem of AI, data and IoT technologies that together create the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail:

Vusion Intelligence: AI and data capabilities that turn real-time retail signals into predictive and actionable insights;

Vusion Connect: An open Cloud platform that unifies devices, data streams, applications and enterprise systems;

Vusion IoT: Smart IoT devices combined with edge intelligence to power the next generation of stores.

Leveraging these technologies, Vusion accelerates the shift from connected stores to AI-native storesTM, environments that continuously learn from real conditions and act instantly to improve operations, service and experience.

As Vusion, the company continues its long-standing commitment to Positive Commerce - leveraging technology to enhance human work, reduce waste, increase transparency, and elevate the in-store experience for all.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The company develops technologies that combine IoT, data, cloud and artificial intelligence to enable AI-native storesTM and power connected commerce. Vusion helps retailers transform physical stores into intelligent, efficient and adaptive environments, improving operational excellence, enabling local e-Commerce, delivering data-driven commerce, and activating in-store retail media and shopper experiences.

With an integrated ecosystem built on three complementary layers (Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect and Vusion IoT), Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, turning real-time store signals into actionable insights and measurable performance at scale.

A pioneer of Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

[1] It is specified, from a legal standpoint, that the company's registered corporate name remains unchanged and that the modification relates solely to its trade name.

