Actusnews Wire
02.03.2026 17:53 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion - Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital of VusionGroup as of February 28, 2026, is as follows [1]:

DateNumber of shares making up the share capitalNumber of treasury shares (non-voting)Notional number of voting rights [2]Number of exercisable voting rights [3]
February 28, 202616 873 382118 91416 873 38216 754 468

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

[1] Presence in the articles of association of a clause imposing an obligation to declare the crossing of the threshold in addition to that relating to the legal thresholds: YES - threshold of 1% or any multiple

Article 9.4 of the Articles of Association: "(...) any natural or legal person who owns, alone or in concert, a number of shares representing a fraction of the Company's capital or voting rights greater than or equal to 1%, or a multiple of this percentage, must inform the Company of the total number of shares and voting rights and securities giving access to the capital or voting rights that it holds, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the registered office within five trading days of crossing the said participation threshold(s).

The information obligation provided for above also applies under the same conditions when each threshold of 1% of the Company's share capital or voting rights is crossed downwards. (…) »

[2] Calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights

[3] After deduction of treasury shares

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96824-votingrights_28-feb-26_ven.pdf

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.