Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 08:54
110,50 Euro
-1,52 % -1,70
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,30111,1008:55
110,50111,4008:55
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2026 08:23 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion - Launch of a EUR 30 million share buyback program

March 3, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces the launch of share buyback transactions under the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2025, pursuant to its 10th resolution, as described in Section 7.6 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The shares thus repurchased will be allocated to cover free share award plans and securities giving access to the share capital, in order to limit their dilutive effect.

An investment services provider has therefore been appointed under a share buyback mandate for a maximum amount of €30 million.

Information regarding transactions in the Company's shares carried out under the share buyback program will be published in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZyfZ5ZmaWjJmXJtZ8aWbmZrbpiXx2KXZWHGlJJta8qYbm9jmJdjb8rGZnJnnWhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96835-cp-lancement-sbb-3-03-2026-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
