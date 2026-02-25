Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 20:06 Uhr
Vusion and Qualcomm Unveil their AI-Native Store Vision

A new era for associates, shoppers, and store operations powered by Bluetooth Low Energy, EdgeSense and on-device AI.

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the release of "The AI-Native Store: The New Operating System for Physical Commerce", a jointly developed white paper describing how BLE-native infrastructure, intelligent shelves, spatial signals, and on-device AI will redefine how stores operate, how associates work, and how shoppers engage.

The AI-Native Store The New Operating System for Physical Commerce

Retailers entering this new era face a decisive infrastructure choice. Stores that are not built on Bluetooth Low Energy and intelligent shelf-edge systems will simply not be able to interact with the consumers they serve. Today's shoppers walk in with BLE-native devices (smartphones, earbuds, wearables, or smart glasses) expecting guidance and real-time support. Stores without BLE and EdgeSense remain effectively silent: unable to sense intent, personalize moments, or connect engagement to conversion. As the industry shifts toward AI-native retail, this becomes a structural disadvantage: a form of lock-in to older operating models that cannot compete with real-time, responsive stores.

AI-native stores unlock value across the board for retailers:

  • Better on-shelf availability and double-digit improvements in shelf condition
  • Faster, more accurate picking for local e-commerce
  • 60-90 minutes of associate time saved per shift
  • Clearer, more confident shopper decision-making in the aisle
  • Deterministic, closed-loop retail media attribution
  • Up to 1.5-2 points of operating margin upside

Art Miller, VP and Global Head of Retail, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc: "AI at the edge will transform everyday environments and retail is leading the way. The next era of intelligent computing happens at the edge, on the devices and sensors we use every day. Retail is one of the industries best positioned to benefit from this shift. Together with Vusion, we are empowering stores to run AI natively, unlocking new levels of responsiveness and enabling richer interactions between stores, associates and shoppers. BLE and on-device AI will be central to this transformation."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO, Vusion: "AI-native stores reshape the economics and the experience of physical commerce. They mark the next decade of retail transformation, giving associates the clarity and guidance they need, while helping shoppers make better decisions. BLE connectivity, EdgeSense intelligence and on-device AI create stores that are not just more connected, but more efficient, more interactive, and more profitable. With Qualcomm, we are bringing AI into physical commerce, making the store itself intelligent, responsive, and continuously improving."

Together, Vusion and Qualcomm Technologies are creating a new retail infrastructure that is open, scalable, and built for AI-native experiences, powered by Bluetooth Low Energy, the global connectivity standard already embedded in billions of consumer devices and uniquely suited to deliver real-time intelligence and seamless in-aisle interaction with shoppers.

The full whitepaper is available for download here: https://www.vusion.com/the-ai-native-store/

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The company develops technologies that combine IoT, data, cloud and artificial intelligence to enable AI-native stores and power connected commerce. Vusion helps retailers transform physical stores into intelligent, efficient and adaptive environments, improving operational excellence, enabling local e-Commerce, delivering data-driven commerce, and activating in-store retail media and shopper experiences.

With an integrated ecosystem built on three complementary layers (Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect and Vusion IoT), Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, turning real-time store signals into actionable insights and measurable performance at scale.

A pioneer of Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

Contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920436/Vusion.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920437/Vusion_Qualcomm_Logo.jpg

Vusion-Qualcomm Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vusion-and-qualcomm-unveil-their-ai-native-store-vision-302697423.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
