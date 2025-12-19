VusionGroup optimizes its refinancing and strengthens its banking partnerships

Early repayment of the existing term loan

Establishment of a €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF)

Strengthening the partnership with key banks

VusionGroup is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of its financial debt.

The Group used part of its excess cash to terminate and make an early repayment of the syndicated loan negotiated in December 2023 and established a new revolving credit facility (RCF).

This new facility, amounting to €200 million, not drawn down at the time of signing, with a €100 million accordion feature, has a maturity of 5 years with two one-year extension options.

The implementation of this new financing has resulted in a significant improvement in financial conditions, reflecting the enhanced quality of the Group's credit profile, while also strengthening its liquidity management flexibility.

True to its sustainability strategy, VusionGroup has renewed the sustainability-linked structure of this financing, with the margin notably depending on performance indicators related to the decarbonization targets of its activities and value chain, the contribution to the development of the circular economy through a second-life offering for its products, as well as gender parity within its management teams.

Natixis CIB acted as Coordinator, Documentation Agent, ESG Coordinator, and Facility Agent. The banking pool includes Banque CIC Nord-Ouest, BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Île de France, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Lyonnais, J.P. Morgan SE, and Natixis CIB acting as Mandated Arrangers and Bookrunners.

This operation strengthens VusionGroup's financial structure and demonstrates the confidence it enjoys with its key partner banks.

2026 Financial Calendar

February 26, 2026 (after market): FY 2025 Results

April 21, 2026 (after market): Q1 2026 Sales

June 4, 2026: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

July 30, 2026 (after market): H1 2026 Results

October 20, 2026 (after market): Q3 2026 Sales

Forthcoming investor events

January 8, 2026: Oddo BHF Forum in Lyon

January 13, 2026: NRF event in New York with Berenberg

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZqfkZRqaW+cnptpZJVsnGGZnG5pmZWUmmbKl5VxZ5+ZamxnnZtmm5maZnJmm2lu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95648-vusiongroup_pr_refinancing_19-12-2025.pdf