VusionGroup - German DIY retailer OBI Enhances Retail Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience with VusionGroup Technologies

German DIY retailer OBI is digitalizing its retail operations and improving customer interactions through the strategic deployment of VusionGroup's solutions in 200+ German stores.

November 26, 2025 - VusionGroup, the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new deployment of its advanced technologies with OBI Germany, a leading provider of home improvement supplies. This new initiative aims to transform the operations of OBI across over 200 stores in Germany, bringing the latest technologies developed by VusionGroup to the DIY retail chain.

"We are constantly looking for ways to optimize the in-store experience for our customers and to empower our store teams with state-of-the-art tools. Partnering with VusionGroup allows us to significantly optimize our in-store processes, ensuring our staff can focus on delivering even better customer service," comments Stefanie Kristes - Senior Expert, Retail & Enterprise Solutions, at OBI.

OBI will significantly reduce non-sales activities, enhancing the availability of associates to focus on customer service through the implementation of VusionGroup's smart electronic shelf labels and VusionCloud platform. These advanced solutions will streamline price changes and enable OBI to deploy information to their associates in stores through smart digital labels (ESLs), directly at the shelf-edge. It will also reduce manual efforts, and improve overall efficiency, while positioning OBI as a leader in technological innovation within the DIY industry.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by OBI, one of the largest DIY retailer in Germany and Europe, supporting them in their digital transformation journey. This is a key step towards our Vusion '27 plan as we see a key vertical adopting more and more our technologies. The solutions we design help OBI to achieve greater efficiency and setting a new standard in their industry. This partnership represents a big step forward in our presence in Germany, but also in the DACH region overall," concludes Sébastien Fourcy - SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup.

OBI will benefit from the seamless integration of VusionGroup's ESLs into the existing Cisco-Meraki wireless infrastructure across all its stores. This innovative approach requires no additional hardware.

About OBI

OBI can help you to design your home creatively and independently. Our range includes products and service offerings in the areas of DIY, construction and garden. Empowering you to transform your own home in line with your own wishes, the options available to you and your DIY knowledge and skills is OBI's top priority.

In addition to its bricks-and-mortar stores, OBI utilises being able to communicate digitally with customers and provide advice via the heyOBI platform. OBI currently has more than 640 stores across Europe. Alongside its home market in Germany, OBI is also represented in a further nine European countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia and Hungary. OBI is a company within the Tengelmann Group.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consists of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822.

www.vusion.com

