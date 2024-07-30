

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 195 million pounds for the six months to 30 Jun 2024 compared to 178 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 27.5 pence compared to 25.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 226 million pounds from 223 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 34.2 pence compared to 35.4 pence.



First half revenue increased to 4.72 billion pounds from 4.56 billion pounds, last year. Group revenue rose 4% year-on-year on a reported basis and 8% in constant currency. Organic growth was 4%, for the period.



Inchcape maintained expectations for moderated growth in fiscal 2024, at constant currency. Over the medium to long term, the Group expects to return to higher levels of growth, compared to fiscal 2024.



