

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG



30.07.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG



Company Name: INDUS Holding AG

ISIN: DE0006200108



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 30.07.2024

Target price: EUR 36.00

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Muted Q2 preview due to difficult macro environment; chg. est.

Topic: INDUS will release its half year report on August 13th . We expect top- and bottom-line of the second quarter to stay muted but above the challenging Q1. However the outlook for H2 remains positive and thanks to the recent share price decline, the stock is now even more of a bargain.

The macroeconomic headwinds and the associated customer reluctance put pressure on the first quarter and improved only modestly in the second quarter. Hence, we expect sales to come in at EUR 437m (-3.6% yoy) and EBIT at EUR 32.1m (-20% yoy) with an EBIT margin of 7.3% (1.5pp).

While Materials benefited in the first half of FY23 from decreased raw material prices, profitability should now revert to normality as the portfolio companies lower their prices due to pricing pressure from customers. This has already shown up in Q1 and led to an operating margin decrease from 12.1% in FY23 to 8.0% in FY24. Further, business for Material's largest portfolio company Betek (49% of segment sales in FY23) is currently weak in the agricultural supply sector due to the conflict in Ukraine. Therefore, we expect sales to decline 10% yoy to EUR 148m with an EBIT of EUR 11.1m (-38% yoy; -3.4pp).



Sales in the Engineering segment are expected to increase by 6.1% yoy (eNuW) to solid EUR 147m, however, with a slight pressure on margins due to an unfavorable shift in the product mix (eNuW: EBIT EUR 8.8m, 6.0% margin, -1.5pp yoy). Despite that, increasing sales and higher margins are expected in the second half of the year.



The Infrastructure segment is also affected by the economic slowdown, especially in the heat pump and for building supplies sector. We expect sales to decline moderately by 5.2% to EUR 142m paired with a strong EBIT margin of 9.5% (-0.1pp yoy) supported by significant efficiency improvement at the HVAC manufacturer Aurora (eNuW EBIT: EUR 13.5m; -6.3% yoy).

Nevertheless, INDUS remains a clear BUY in our view as the company is (1) trading at only 7x forward EV/EBIT (eNuW), (2) offers an expected dividend yield of 5.2% (eNuW FY24e: EUR 1.2 per share), and (3) delivers a strong FCFY24e of c. 10%.



Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 36, based on FCFY24e.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30313.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



1956509 30.07.2024 CET/CEST



°

