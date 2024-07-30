

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-based financial services business Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) on Tuesday reported higher income and revenues for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.



Net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 68.9 billion yen or $428 million versus 23.3 billion yen or $161 million in the same period a year ago.



Income before income taxes was 102.9 billion yen or $640 million as compared with 46.3 billion yen or $320 million in the prior-year period.



The three-segment pretax income was 86.6 billion yen, which was 3 times stronger on a year-on-year basis compared to 28.7 billion yen in the year-ago quarter.



Net revenue in the first quarter was 454.4 billion yen or $2.8 billion as compared with 348.9 billion yen or $2.4 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.



The company said that the pretax income from its three core businesses grew for the fifth straight quarter. Wealth Management business had its best quarter in nine years as recurring revenue assets and recurring revenue rose to a record high. Investment Management saw assets under management and business revenue reach all-time highs.



