Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $111.6 million, or $11.63 per share, compared to net income of $99.6 million, or $10.36 per share, for the same period last year. For the first half of 2024, net income was $219.4 million, or $22.87 per share, compared to $197.2 million, or $20.45 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Petroleum additives sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $669.8 million, compared to $684.0 million for the same period in 2023. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $147.8 million, compared to $132.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in petroleum additives operating profit was mainly due to lower raw material and operating costs as well as increased shipments, partially offset by lower selling prices. Shipments increased approximately 1% when comparing the second quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023.

Petroleum additives sales for the first half of 2024 were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the first half of 2023. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of 2024 was $298.7 million, compared to $264.2 million in the same period last year. The drivers for the increase in operating profit between these periods were consistent with those affecting the second quarter comparison discussed above. Shipments increased 2.7% when comparing the first half of 2024 with the same period in 2023, with increases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments.

We are pleased with the strong performance of our petroleum additives business during the first half of 2024. We are seeing the favorable results of our ongoing focus on margin management. Managing our operating costs, our inventory levels, and our portfolio profitability will remain priorities throughout 2024.

We completed the acquisition of American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC) on January 16, 2024. The financial results of our AMPAC business since the date of acquisition are included in our specialty materials segment. Specialty materials sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $38.0 million. Specialty materials operating profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million, compared to a loss of $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

For the first half of 2024, the specialty materials segment reported sales of $55.1 million and operating profit slightly above breakeven. The specialty materials second quarter and first half 2024 results reflect the sale of AMPAC finished goods inventory that we acquired at closing. This inventory was recorded at fair value on the acquisition date and, when sold during the first half of 2024, generated no margin. We expect to see substantial variation in quarterly results for AMPAC due to the nature of its business, and we anticipate full year 2024 results to be consistent with our pre-acquisition expectations.

We generated solid cash flows from operations during the first half of 2024, we funded capital expenditures of $28.5 million, and we paid dividends of $48.0 million. Since the AMPAC acquisition, we have made payments of $171 million on our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2024, our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.6, which is within our target operating range of 1.5 to 2.0.

We anticipate continued strength in our petroleum additives segment. We also look forward to the ongoing integration of AMPAC into the NewMarket family of companies. We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business - a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability - will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions. The specialty materials segment, which consists of the AMPAC business, operates primarily in North America.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt to EBITDA, as well as the related calculations in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant, and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt to EBITDA is defined as Net Debt divided by EBITDA for the rolling four quarters ended as of the specified date. The Company believes that even though these items are not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these additional measures enhance understanding of the Company's performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that these items should not be considered an alternative to our results determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC). The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty materials primarily used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. The NewMarket family of companies has a long-term commitment to its people, to safety, to providing innovative solutions for its customers, and to making the world a better place.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket's management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industries; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden, sharp, or prolonged raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the loss of significant customers; termination or changes to contracts with contractors and subcontractors of the U.S. government or directly with the U.S. government; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and health-related epidemics; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available to shareholders at www.newmarket.com.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales: Petroleum additives $ 669,826 $ 683,969 $ 1,347,090 $ 1,383,960 Specialty materials 38,010 0 55,057 0 All other 2,392 1,161 4,817 3,959 Total $ 710,228 $ 685,130 $ 1,406,964 $ 1,387,919 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 147,819 $ 132,138 $ 298,728 $ 264,206 Specialty materials 4,972 0 5 0 All other (1,374 ) (1,022 ) (1,455 ) (1,997 ) Segment operating profit 151,417 131,116 297,278 262,209 Corporate unallocated expense (3,985 ) (6,810 ) (9,542 ) (13,301 ) Interest and financing expenses (15,910 ) (10,255 ) (31,564 ) (21,028 ) Other income (expense), net 11,472 10,659 24,515 21,978 Income before income tax expense $ 142,994 $ 124,710 $ 280,687 $ 249,858 Net income $ 111,620 $ 99,624 $ 219,352 $ 197,207 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 11.63 $ 10.36 $ 22.87 $ 20.45

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 710,228 $ 685,130 $ 1,406,964 $ 1,387,919 Cost of goods sold 491,773 489,492 972,144 994,237 Gross profit 218,455 195,638 434,820 393,682 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 42,840 37,438 87,205 77,285 Research, development, and testing expenses 28,663 33,958 59,863 67,114 Operating profit 146,952 124,242 287,752 249,283 Interest and financing expenses, net 15,910 10,255 31,564 21,028 Other income (expense), net 11,952 10,723 24,499 21,603 Income before income tax expense 142,994 124,710 280,687 249,858 Income tax expense 31,374 25,086 61,335 52,651 Net income $ 111,620 $ 99,624 $ 219,352 $ 197,207 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 11.63 $ 10.36 $ 22.87 $ 20.45 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.50 $ 2.25 $ 5.00 $ 4.35

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,632 $ 111,936 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 495,516 432,349 Inventories 492,638 456,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,455 39,051 Total current assets 1,115,241 1,039,570 Property, plant, and equipment, net 759,357 654,747 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 763,467 124,642 Prepaid pension cost 385,363 370,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 73,867 70,823 Deferred charges and other assets 52,776 48,207 Total assets $ 3,150,071 $ 2,308,871 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 270,789 $ 231,137 Accrued expenses 85,114 76,546 Dividends payable 21,410 19,212 Income taxes payable 15,097 6,131 Operating lease liabilities 14,866 15,074 Other current liabilities 12,240 16,064 Total current liabilities 419,516 364,164 Long-term debt 1,172,732 643,622 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 58,009 55,058 Other noncurrent liabilities 264,466 168,966 Total liabilities 1,914,723 1,231,810 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and

outstanding shares - 9,594,110 at June 30, 2024 and 9,590,086 at December 31, 2023) 2,052 2,130 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,097 ) (21,071 ) Retained earnings 1,267,393 1,096,002 Total shareholders' equity 1,235,348 1,077,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,150,071 $ 2,308,871

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 219,352 $ 197,207 Depreciation and amortization 55,130 40,558 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (5,781 ) (5,020 ) Working capital changes (40,696 ) 52,494 Deferred income tax benefit (7,461 ) (11,301 ) Capital expenditures (28,533 ) (26,006 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (681,479 ) 0 Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility 279,000 (88,000 ) Proceeds from term loan 250,000 0 Dividends paid (47,972 ) (41,879 ) Debt issuance costs (2,251 ) 0 Repurchases of common stock 0 (42,864 ) All other (13,613 ) (12,978 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (24,304 ) $ 62,211

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 111,620 $ 99,624 $ 219,352 $ 197,207 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 15,910 10,255 31,564 21,028 Income tax expense 31,374 25,086 61,335 52,651 Depreciation and amortization 28,938 19,897 54,193 39,863 EBITDA $ 187,842 $ 154,862 $ 366,444 $ 310,749 Net Debt to EBITDA June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 1,172,732 $ 643,622 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 87,632 111,936 Net Debt $ 1,085,100 $ 531,686 Rolling Four Quarters Ended June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Net Income $ 411,009 $ 388,864 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 47,895 37,359 Income tax expense 108,782 100,098 Depreciation and amortization 90,950 76,620 EBITDA-Rolling Four Quarters $ 658,636 $ 602,941 Net Debt to EBITDA 1.6 0.9

