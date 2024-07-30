

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs (GRG.L) reported first half profit before tax of 74.1 million pounds compared to 80.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 53.8 pence compared to 59.0 pence. Underlying pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items was 74.1 million pounds compared to 63.7 million pounds, prior year. Underlying earnings per share excluding exceptional items increased to 53.8 pence from 46.8 pence.



For 26 weeks ended 29 June 2024, total sales were 960.6 million pounds compared to 844.0 million pounds, previous year. Total first-half sales were up 13.8%, with company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 7.4%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 19.0 pence per share, consistent with the first-half increase in earnings per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2024 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 September 2024.



