

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, on Tuesday reported a surge in its half-year pre-tax profit, reflecting gains from disposal of businesses, but sales slid 16 percent from last year.



The Group's statutory profit before tax surged to 235.3 million pounds from last year's 68.5 million pounds. The current year results include a gain of $210.6 million pounds from disposal of businesses. On an adjusted basis, profit before tax slid to 62.8 million pounds from 103.4 million pounds last year.



Attributable profit to the equity holders surged to 181 million pounds or 178.7 pence per share, from last year's 52.2 million pounds or 49.7 pence per share.



Meanwhile, statutory operating profit fell 66 percent to 24 million pounds, and adjusted operating profit declined by 35 percent to 61.1 million pounds.



For the first half, Spectris' sales slid 16 percent to 589.7 million pounds, while it slipped by 10 percent on like-for-like basis.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects to deliver adjusted operating profit for the full year in line with current market expectations.



