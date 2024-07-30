SAP SE: Scott Russell and Julia White to Leave SAP Executive Board

WALLDORF, Germany, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the SAP Supervisory Board has reached a mutual agreement with Executive Board members Scott Russell and Julia White to leave the company's Executive Board, effective August 31st.

Chief Revenue Officer Scott Russell has played a central role in helping SAP customers around the world on their journey to the cloud. His success gives SAP the opportunity to develop the full potential of the company's best-of-suite offering, ensuring customers take advantage of SAP's solutions to maximize agility and innovation. A search for Scott Russell's successor is underway. SAP CEO Christian Klein will assume responsibility for the sales organization in the interim.

Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer Julia White has successfully modernized marketing and communications while also building SAP's product marketing function to support a cloud-first model. SAP will now strengthen the synergy between product marketing and product teams by bringing those teams together. The SAP Supervisory Board and Julia White agreed that this notable shift marks an appropriate juncture to dissolve the distinct Marketing & Solutions board area. This adjustment, effective September 1st, streamlines SAP's Executive Board structure.

"In the context of SAP's ongoing successful cloud transformation, the SAP Supervisory Board believes now is the moment to embark on the next era of growth," said Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Supervisory Board SAP SE. "We thank Scott Russell and Julia White for their significant accomplishments and wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

"Scott and Julia have contributed significantly to SAP's successful business transition in the cloud and our leadership in Business AI," said SAP CEO Christian Klein. "I'm pleased to take this opportunity to thank them for their unwavering dedication to our clients and partners, and to join the Supervisory Board in wishing them all the best for the future."

This strategic transition occurs at a time of strength for SAP. The changes will further accelerate the company's transformation and enhance its focus on a Suite- and AI-first strategy. By prioritizing these key areas, SAP is positioning itself to further expand its position as a leading enterprise software company.

