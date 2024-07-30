

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Convatec Group PLC (CNVVY), a medical products and technologies company, Tuesday reported profit before tax of $104 million for the first half, higher than $76 million in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to $182.3 million from $180.4 million a year ago.



Net profit rose to $78.6 million or 3.8 cents per share from $55.7 million or 2.7 cents per share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit was $139.1 million or 6.8 cents per share, compared with $138.9 million or 6.8 cents per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period increased 5 percent year-on-year to $1.113 billion.



The Board has declared a 3 percent increase in the interim dividend to 1.822 cents per share, to be paid on October 4, to shareholders of record on August 23.



Looking forward, the company said its outlook for full-year organic revenue growth still remains at 5 percent-7 percent and expects to be in the upper half of the range.



