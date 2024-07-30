

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of advanced radio frequency communications equipment, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 3.36 million pounds for the full year, higher than 64,000 pounds in the previous year on increase in revenue driven by LEO space market.



Operating profit grew to 3.61 million pounds from 237,00 pounds a year ago.



Net profit increased to 3.14 million pounds or 1.41p per share from 464,000 pounds or 0.21p per share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year was 4.9 million pounds, an increase of 285 percent from last year.



Revenue for the year grew 56 percent to 25.43 million pounds from 16.27 million pounds a year ago.



The company did not propose any dividend for the year.



