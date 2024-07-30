

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, and at a stable pace, preliminary figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, the same as in the first quarter.



The production breakdown showed that the largest positive influence on the change in GDP was made by the performance results of enterprises engaged in construction and manufacturing activities.



On a yearly basis, gross domestic product grew an adjusted 1.4 percent in the June quarter, though slower than the 3.0 percent in the March quarter. The unadjusted growth also softened to 1.9 percent from 3.0 percent.



