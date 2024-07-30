Isofol Medical AB: Isofol appoints Magdalena Hagman as new Chief Financial Officer

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 30, 2024 - Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) announced today that the company has appointed Margareta Hagman as the new Chief Financial Officer. She has extensive financial experience from biotech and pharmaceutical companies and will assume the position on August 13.

Margareta Hagman has long experience from CFO roles and other positions in both listed and unlisted companies within the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Notably, she has been the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at BioGaia AB. She has also been the CFO at Xbrane Biopharma AB and Ortivus AB and is a board member at Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB - all companies listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Margareta Hagman holds a degree in Business and Economics from Örebro University, Sweden.

Margareta Hagman succeeds Magnus Hurst, who has been Isofol's CFO on a consultancy basis since January 2024 and is leaving the company for parental leave. Magnus will remain with the company during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

"I am very pleased to welcome Margareta as CFO to Isofol and look forward to working together with her. I am convinced that she, with her solid background and broad experience, will be a tremendous asset to Isofol on the journey ahead. I also want to thank Magnus for his valuable contributions," says Isofol's CEO, Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

