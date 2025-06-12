Das Instrument W1E JE00BSBJ5M88 ROSEBANK INDS LS -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025The instrument W1E JE00BSBJ5M88 ROSEBANK INDS LS -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2025Das Instrument UA5 NO0011018434 NORDIC TECH.GRP.NK-,00423 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025The instrument UA5 NO0011018434 NORDIC TECH.GRP.NK-,00423 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2025Das Instrument RBG SE0000112252 ROTTNEROS AB FR. SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2025The instrument RBG SE0000112252 ROTTNEROS AB FR. SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2025Das Instrument 5IU SE0009581051 ISOFOL MEDICAL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2025The instrument 5IU SE0009581051 ISOFOL MEDICAL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2025Das Instrument R10 CA74061L1040 PREMIUM RES LTD. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2025The instrument R10 CA74061L1040 PREMIUM RES LTD. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2025Das Instrument 2AI SE0013719077 QLIRO AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.06.2025The instrument 2AI SE0013719077 QLIRO AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.06.2025