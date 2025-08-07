Arctic Paper AB: Impairment write-down of assets of the subsidiary Rottneros AB for the second quarter of 2025

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A.("Company", "Issuer") herewith announces that today the Management Board of its subsidiary Rottneros AB ("Rottneros"), a company listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange in Stockholm (NASDAQ), announced that in the process of preparing the consolidated financial statement for the second quarter of 2025, the main analyses conducted as part of the impairment tests for the Rottneros Group's assets have been completed. As a result of the above activities, Rottneros expects to recognize in the financial statement for the second quarter of 2025 an impairment loss on assets in the total amount of SEK 140 million.

The reason for the impairment write-down of assets is that the Rottneros pulp mill cannot fully utilize its production capacity in the face of the continuing weak market conditions for mechanical pulp (CTMP).

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. indicates that the above impairment write-down on the subsidiary will have a significant impact on the consolidated results achieved by the Arctic Paper Group for the first half of 2025.

The negative impact of the impairment write-down on the Group's consolidated results for the second quarter of 2025 will be PLN 53.4 million.

The amounts presented are estimates and are subject to change. The final value of the impairment loss and its impact on the Group's consolidated financial results will be presented in the Arctic Paper Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2025, which will be published on August 12, 2025.

