Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Düsseldorf
19.12.25 | 16:31
1,962 Euro
+1,13 % +0,022
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2025 17:15 Uhr
Arctic Paper AB: Fulfillment of conditions precedent to a significant financing agreement for the Issuer's Group and repayment of the existing financing agreement

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (the "Company"), with reference to current report No. 19/2025 dated October 31, 2025, regarding the conclusion of an agreement between the Company as the borrower and guarantor, the Company's subsidiaries: Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A., Arctic Paper Munkedals AB and Arctic Paper Grycksbo AB, as guarantors (the "Guarantors") and a consortium of banks composed of: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. (the "Security Agent"), Santander Bank Polska S.A. and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (together: "Lenders"), term and revolving credit facility agreements ("Credit Facility Agreement"), informs that after receiving confirmation from the Security Agent of the fulfillment of the conditions precedent to the disbursement of the loans under the Credit Facility Agreement, the Company made the first disbursement of funds under the Credit Facility Agreement on December 19, 2025 in order to fully repay the investment loan and revolving credit facility amounts granted to the Company under the term and revolving credit facility agreement, the conclusion of which the Company informed about in report No. 12/2021 dated April 2, 2021 and the amendment of which by receiving the investment term loan and a revolving credit facility granted to the Company under a term and revolving credit facility agreement, the conclusion of which was announced by the Company in report No. 12/2021 dated April 2, 2021, and the amendment of which, through the receipt of a term investment loan, was announced by the Company in report No. 19/2023 dated November 8, 2023 (the "Existing Credit Facility Agreement"), as a result of which the Existing Credit Facility Agreement was repaid in full.

This disclosure contains information that Arctic Paper is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-12-2025 17:15 CET.

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. (+48) 73 033 98 17

This information is disclosed pursuant to the Article 17 Section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation - inside information and was submitted for publication on 19 December 2025 at 5:15 pm CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 20/2025 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange


