Arctic Paper AB: Positioned for recovery through strategic investments

Press Release

Kostrzyn nad Odra / Gothenburg, February 19, 2026

Arctic Paper S.A. Q4, 2025 - preliminary results*:

Positioned for recovery through strategic investments

Q4 sales revenue amounted to PLN 745,1mn (EUR1 175,7mn).

EBITDA Q4 was PLN -33,5mn (EUR1 -7,9mn) and the EBITDA margin -4.5 percent

FY 2025 sales revenue amounted to PLN 3 197,6mn (EUR1 754,1mn).

EBITDA FY 2025 was PLN 28,3mn (EUR1 6,7mn) and the EBITDA margin 0,9 percent.

Weak performance in pulp segment weighed heavily on consolidated results

Arctic Paper continues to gain market shares in a challenging paper market.

Modernized biofuel boiler and additional pellets production in Grycksbo operational.

The management board will not propose a dividend for 2025.

* Presented financial results are estimates obtained during the preparation of the financial statements for 2025. The final standalone and consolidated results will be published in the annual report and may differ from the amounts presented above.

"We are determined to take further actions aimed at increasing revenues and improving profitability across all our segments. Going forward, our focus remains on cost savings and measures to increase our competitiveness."

Michal Jarczynski, CEO (see letter from the CEO on page 2)

Preliminary selected financial results: Arctic Paper Group & Arctic Paper (paper segment)

PLN (million) Q4, 2025 Q4, 2024 Changes FY 2025 FY 2024 Sales revenue, Arctic Paper Group 745,1 810,8 -65,7 3 197,6 3 434,7 Sales revenue Arctic Paper (paper segment) 517,9 576,4 -58,5 2 224,4 2 413,7 EBITDA, Arctic Paper Group -33,5 38,8 -72,3 28,3 298,6 EBITDA Arctic Paper (paper segment) 36,4 46,3 -9,9 113,3 243,2 EBIT, Arctic Paper Group -72,2 11,3 -83,5 -166,0 184,3 EBIT Arctic Paper (paper segment) 13,2 30,1 -16,9 25,1 168,8 Net profit, Arctic Paper Group -75,4 18,8 -94,1 -175,4 161,1 Net profit, Arctic Paper (paper segment) -3,7 26,9 -30,6 -10,9 160,2 Net profit per share2 (PLN/share) -0,62 0,34 -0,96 -1,44 2,23 Net debt 146,7 -1,4 148,1 146,7 -1,4

Arctic Paper Group consists of Arctic Paper S.A. (parent company), Arctic Paper mills (paper segment) and pulp producer Rottneros AB in which Arctic Paper S.A. holds a 55 percent stake.

1Arctic Paper S.A. reports in PLN. In the English press release, the amounts above were converted to EUR at the average rates for the quarter respectively.

2 Net profit per share: net profit for the paper segment plus 55% of the net profit for Rottneros divided by the number of shares.

"The paper segment holds a strong position in attractive niches within the European graphical paper market and has continued to gain market shares."

Michal Jarczynski, CEO of Arctic Paper S.A.

The fourth quarter of 2025 concluded another period of very complicated market conditions. Weak demand and intense competition exerted sustained pressure on pricing, while elevated commodity prices and significant currency fluctuations further impacted our results. For the full year, consolidated negative currency effects amounted to PLN -27,7 million. Arctic Paper Group's revenues reached PLN 745.1 million (810.8), while EBITDA decreased to PLN -33.5 million (38.8). For the full year, Arctic Paper Group's revenues were PLN 3,197.6 million (3,434.7) with an EBITDA of PLN 28.3 million (298.6).

Most planned projects and major investments were completed during 2025, and capital expenditure will therefore decrease by 100 mPLN in 2026. During the fourth quarter, Arctic Paper completed a refinancing on favorable terms. Supported by a solid balance sheet, the Group has the financial strength to withstand challenging conditions; however, considering the weak results, the management board will not propose a dividend for 2025. We continue to apply strict cost discipline across the entire Group.

The paper segment holds a strong position in attractive niches within the European graphical paper market and has continued to gain market shares despite turbulent conditions. While expected closures and consolidations might reduce capacity and improve the demand-supply balance, the entry of Asian competitors into the European market has put continued pressure on prices. At the same time, Arctic Paper has experienced growth in sales in the US market. Overall, volumes increased, while prices declined. For the fourth quarter, paper segment sales reached PLN 517,9 million (576.4) with an EBITDA of PLN 36.4 million (46.3). Recent investments in our mills, including the modernization of Paper Machine 9 in Grycksbo and the installation of a new sheeter in Kostrzyn, have strengthened our competitive position. For the second quarter, we announced a price increase of 8-10 percent aimed at restoring profitability.

For the pulp segment (Rottneros), sales dropped by 6 percent to SEK 587 million (626). Higher sales volumes of 84,900 (72,800) tons of pulp were offset by lower market prices and currency effects, leading to 16-19 percent lower income in SEK. The combination of lower sales prices, negative currency effects, and a write-down of finished goods inventory by SEK 35 million, resulted in an EBITDA of SEK -190 million (10). The result for the quarter of comparison was positively affected by sales of emission rights. Wood prices remained at an unsatisfactory high level, but the market balance has recently swung in our favor. The cost savings initiated are now fully implemented, reducing the fixed cost base by around SEK 45 million. The efforts to reduce working capital are also yielding results.

In the packaging segment, the kraft paper volume remained relatively stable throughout the year. The pulp tray production facility in Kostrzyn has entered commercial production for customers.

The most significant milestone of the period-and for the power segment in 2025-was the commissioning of the modernized biofuel boiler and pellet production facility at the Grycksbo mill. This SEK 300 million investment strengthens our competitiveness and energy self-sufficiency, delivering estimated annual cost savings of approximately SEK 50 million. In addition, pellet production of around 50 000 ton per year is expected to generate annual market sales of approximately SEK 100 million when it reaches full operation in 2027, further supporting both earnings and our sustainability agenda.

We are determined to take further actions aimed at increasing revenues and improving profitability across all our segments. Going forward, our focus remains on cost savings and measures to increase our competitiveness. Although the outlook for the first half of 2026 suggests limited prospects for a rapid recovery in demand, our strong balance sheet and discipline provide resilience and flexibility in a challenging market.

Michal Jarczynski, CEO of Arctic Paper S.A.

Table 1: Preliminary selected consolidated profit and loss account items

PLN '000 4Q

2025 3Q

2025 4Q

2024 YTD

2025 YTD

2024 Sales revenues 745 145 796 224 810 827 3 197 594 3 434 693 EBIT (72 189) 4 491 11 280 (166 018) 184 294 EBITDA (33 501) 38 918 38 831 28 279 298 595 Net profit/ (loss) (75 355) (1 165) 18 774 (175 365) 161 104

Table 2: Preliminary selected consolidated balance sheet items

PLN '000 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Fixed assets 1 643 086 1 492 328 Inventories 443 529 495 044 Receivables 390 129 444 931 Other current assets 48 019 37 077 Cash and cash equivalents 151 642 287 583 Total assets 2 676 405 2 756 962 Equity 1 697 441 1 768 722 Short-term liabilities 776 136 612 680 Long-term liabilities 202 828 375 560 Total equity and liabilities 2 676 405 2 756 962

Table 3: Preliminary selected items of the consolidated cash flow statements

PLN '000 Q4

2025 Q3

2025 Q4

2024 YTD

2025 YTD

2024 Cash flows from operating activities 93 362 26 417 109 335 118 332 188 395 Cash flows from investing activities (79 026) (65 498) (133 567) (302 041) (416 630) Cash flows from financing activities (13 157) (46 521) 58 718 43 951 22 835 Total cash flows 1 179 (85 601) 34 486 (139 758) (205 400)

Financial calendar for 2026

Annual report 2025: Year-end April 21st, Q1 2026: May 12th, Q2 2026: August 11th, Q3 2026: November 5th

Further information provided by:

Michal Jarczynski, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.

Phone +46 10 451 7005

michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com

Katarzyna Wojtkowiak, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.

+48 667 652 112

katarzyna.wojtkowiak@arcticpaper.com